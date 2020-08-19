Visva-Bharati to seek CBI probe into ruckus over wall, wants FIRs against V-C withdrawn

A day after Visva-Bharati University (VBU) in West Bengal decided to shut down following a ruckus over a boundary wall, the university on Tuesday decided to seek a CBI probe into the incident and demanded withdrawal of FIRs “with false allegations” against the vice-chancellor.

“The university will request a CBI inquiry to look into the vandalism by miscreants on 17th August, 2020 in the campus. We condemn the police inaction…,” a statement said.

“Unless miscreants who committed vandalism with TMC leaders at lead are booked and we’re at ease on campus through the creation of conditions in which we will be free from bodily harm and humiliation perpetrated by outsiders, Visva Bharati will remain closed,” it added.

On Monday, a large group led by TMC leaders demolished gates of the VBU campus and ransacked construction material brought to build a wall around the ground that hosts the Poush Mela. According to police, which took suo motu cognizance of the incident, eight people — all local residents — were arrested.

Four complaints were lodged against each other by both parties, the police said. One of them, lodged by VBU authorities, mentioned 12 local TMC leaders, including MLA Naresh Bauri and two councillors of the TMC-controlled Bolpur municipality. The police are yet to act on these complaints.

Bauri said, “The authorities are trying to raise walls around the ground to turn it into a jail. This goes against the vision of Rabindranath Tagore, who wanted this to be an open-air institution.” Bauri is a resident of Bolpur and MLA from Dubrajpur in Birbhum.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “enforce accountability of those who engaged in desecration of VBU premises”. Sharing copies of his letter to Banerjee, the Governor tweeted, “There is outrage all over at vandalism at Visva Bharati University, Shantiniketan. Urged @MamataOfficial to enforce accountability of those who engaged in desecration of VBU premises. Time to practice his sublimity and preserve pristine character of VBU so dear to Kobiguru.”

The ruckus over the wall has brought into focus the tension between university authorities and traders over Poush Mela, a 125-year old fair that takes place on the campus in Shantiniketan every December, where locals set up stalls to sell their products. While university authorities have cited National Green Tribunal (NGT) instructions for its decision to erect the wall, locals and traders have alleged that the authorities are indulging in politics.

In 2017, the university was pulled up by the NGT for flouting environmental rules. In October 2018, Delhi University professor Bidyut Chakraborty was appointed VBU Vice-Chancellor. In December last year, university officials had an altercation with traders during the fair and cases were filed against university officials, who alleged that traders flouted NGT guidelines.

In July this year, the Executive Council (EC), VBU’s highest decision-making body, decided to scrap Poush Mela, with V-C Chakrabarty claiming that the university was “ill-equipped” to handle such an event. This sparked discontent between locals and officials.

On August 15, the authorities decided to construct a wall around the ground, and work began on Sunday under the V-C’s supervision.

“It was being done on the instructions of NGT. We want to organise the fair by not flouting environmental norms. Traders will have to abide by rules. The NGT fined us for violating norms. It was a wise decision to have the wall as illegal activities take place at the fair ground,” said EC member Susovan Banerjee.

“It (Monday’s incident) was a pre-planned move to stop construction. Locals were misled by political leaders,” he added.

However, the university did not meet locals and traders before construction began. Traders approached the V-C on Sunday, but he refused to hold talks with them.

“The fair is going on for 125 years. No V-C earlier interfered into it. Livelihoods of thousands depend on the fair. The new V-C has not heeded our demands. He is trying to change the culture of VBU,” said Sunil Singh, secretary of Bolpur Byabsayi Samiti (traders association).

According to Banerjee, the NGT recommended erecting a wall. In a press note, the university said on Monday, “The proposed fence is required to be constructed to honour the verdict of the Nation Green Tribunal (NGT) 1.11.2017. As per the instruction of the NGT, ‘a barrier needs to be constructed to demarcate the mela ground from the university and locality.’ It its hearing on August 19, 2020, it is proposed to be reported to the NGT that the work in this regard has already begun.”

According to the traders, the university charges each shop owner for setting up stalls at the fair, and authorities are supposed to clean the area after the event. The university now wants traders to adhere to environment norms and clean the waste generated at the fair, they said.

The BJP accused the TMC of masterminding the vandalism. “This is an example of law and order situation in Bengal. The TMC is trying to establish control over a central university campus,” said BJP state president Dilip Ghosh.

