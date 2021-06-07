scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
8 injured as Mumbai-Kolkata flight hits severe turbulence

The flight, UK 775, landed safely at the Kolkata airport at 4.25 pm, airport director C Pattabhi told PTI.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2021 8:24:57 pm
vistara, vistara pay cut, vistara news, Vistara announces 5-20 per cent pay cut for 40 per cent employees till December, aviation sector news, business news, indian express businessInjured passengers were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata, a spokesperson said. (Representational Image)

Eight passengers on Vistara’s Mumbai-Kolkata flight were injured on Monday as the aircraft encountered severe turbulence just before landing, officials said.

The flight, UK 775, landed safely at the Kolkata airport at 4.25 pm, airport director C Pattabhi told PTI.

“Due to turbulence, three passengers were injured critically and five passengers had minor injuries inside the aircraft,” he said.

The critically injured passengers were sent to Charnock Hospital for treatment.

The five passengers who received minor injuries were sent to their destination after being administered first aid, the airport director said.

There were 123 passengers on board the aircraft, he said.

The incident happened around 4 pm owing to bad weather when the flight was around 25 nautical miles from Kolkata, Pattabhi said.

A Vistara spokesperson said the airline is saddened by the unfortunate experience its customers had, and is closely monitoring the health status of those injured.


“We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest,” the spokesperson said.

