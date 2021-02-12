Vistadome coach likely for Bengaluru-Mangaluru train that moves through scenic Western Ghats

The South Western Railway is likely to include one Vistadome coach on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route. (Photo: South Western Railway)

In a bid to give rail passengers a panoramic view of the scenic Western Ghats, particularly in the Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur Ghat section which moves through the Malnad region, the South Western Railway is likely to include one Vistadome coach on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route.

Vistadomes are state-of-the-art coaches that have glass-tops meant to enhance the viewing experience of the passengers of their surroundings. They are made by the Indian Railways.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, South Western Railway (SWR) Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said, “One Vistadome coach is allocated to the SWR, the coach is yet to be received by SWR. Since the Bengaluru- Mangaluru day train route has the picturesque Western Ghats, the Vistadome coach may be deployed on this route.”

Vijaya said the deployment of Vistadome coach on Bengaluru- Mangaluru route will be finalised only after SWR receives the coach.

According to the railway officials, some of the features of the Vistadome coach are an observation lounge with a large window for passengers. The recliner-180 degree rotatable seats ensure people can enjoy the view from both windows to their right and left. There are also automatic sliding doors at both gates of the coach, glass rooftops and five large windows on each side.

A Vistadome coach also has foldable snack tables similar to the ones in flights, seat numbers with Braille language, an in-built entertainment system integrated with digital display screens and speakers along with a GPS-based public-address-cum passenger information system, access to ‘content on-demand’ for passengers through Wi-Fi facility on their personal gadgets, a mini pantry with coffee maker, water cooler, hot oven and refrigerator, separate multi-tier luggage compartment, along with a separate cabin for train staff who will brief passengers about the facilities in the coach in each ride.

The coach will also have CCTV surveillance, fire alarm system and an LED destination board. According to railway officials, there are as many as 44 recliner seats in the coach.

On January 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off eight trains from different parts of the country to Kevadia in Narmada district, in Gujarat where the Statue of Unity is located, in a bid to attract tourism. Out of these eight trains, the Janshatabdi Express from Ahmedabad has a Vistadome coach, which is gaining a lot of attention.