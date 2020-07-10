Visiting districts to reach out to people is not politics: Devendra Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis in Aurangabad on Thursday. (Express Photo) Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis in Aurangabad on Thursday. (Express Photo)

With the Opposition questioning his visits to districts amid the Covid-19 pandemic, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that his visits to Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad is part of an exercise to reach out to people “reeling under hardships”.

Speaking to mediapersons during his two-day visit to north Maharashtra and Marathwada, Fadnavis said: “If someone likes to sit at home it is their problem. But as Opposition leader (in the state Assembly), it is my duty to see the ground situation and lend support to the people.”

“My tour is not political. When people are in trouble, we are reaching out to help them,” he added.

Fadnavis termed as “extremely unfortunate” an incident, where a novel coronavirus-afflicted patient died at Jamner taluka, as he could not get an ambulance in time to reach hospital.

“Adding beds in hospitals will not solve the problem. Along with it, the overall medical infrastructure, including ambulance facilities, access to ventilators and having adequate work force in hospitals, needs to be upgraded,” the former chief minister

added.

