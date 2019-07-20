Visit village near tiger reserve to understand people’s problems, MP Speaker tells officials

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati on Friday asked senior officials of revenue, PWD and the forest department to spend 15 days around the Madla-Ajaygarh region to understand the difficulties faced by villagers who have to take a road that passes through the tiger habitat of Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) to reach home.

The Speaker’s ruling came in response to a calling attention motion moved by BJP MLA from Panna constituency Brujendra Pratap Singh. The MLA told the House that the forest department has put up two barriers on the road between Madla to Ajaygarh, causing inconvenience to people of more than 20 gram panchayats.

From denying entry to wedding processions to making patients wait through the night, the villagers are allowed entry only from sunrise to sunset and they are made to pay at the barriers, alleged the BJP MLA while waving a copy of receipts. He said restrictions on constructing a pucca road will cause more problems for the villagers during the rainy season.

Forest Minister Umang Singhar said the 2.2-km stretch of the 13-km road from Madla to Ajaygarh falls in the critical tiger habitat, and restrictions have been enforced in view of a Supreme Court ruling. He said the area is sensitive due to security of wildlife and forests and possibility of illegal sand mining and poaching. He denied the charge that villagers are being charged money and said only commercial vehicles are charged.

Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava claimed similar restrictions in other reserves and sanctuaries have made it difficult for villagers who can’t even carry matchsticks or lathis or blow horns. “Have we decided to protect the wildlife by letting people die,’’ he asked and wanted the Speaker to find a practical solution to these restrictions while ensuring that there is no contempt of the apex court’s order.

The Speaker directed deputy collector of the region, the executive engineer of PWD and a top forest official to spend 15 days there to know the difficulties faced by villagers and to work out a plan (to build the road).