Vishwamitri floods parts of Vadodara again

For the second time this season, Vadodara city remained on the edge after the Vishwamitri River that intersects the city at various places rose to 25 feet early on Tuesday, flooding several low-lying areas.

The danger mark of the river is 24 feet in many places in the city and 26 feet in others. Around 400 people from low-lying areas along the river bank were shifted to relief camps.

Although there was no rain in the city since Monday evening, the water level in the river continued to rise owing to the discharge from the Ajwa reservoir , where water level stood at 212.45 feet all through Monday and Tuesday. Officials of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) said that the water level remains close to danger mark due to rainfall in catchment areas of Pratappura reservoir and Ajwa dam as well as release of water from dams in Central Gujarat.

Several residential colonies in Vadsar, Sayajigunj and Sama, located along the Vishwamitri river, were water-logged. As many as 300 residents from Koteshwar Vadsar village and a residential colony that was marooned were shifted by the fire department to safer places. The water level in the river receded to 22.75 feet at 8pm.

In mid-August also, the Vishwamitri had risen to 25 feet but receded soon.

Mayor Dr Jigeesha Seth and VMC officials took stock of the situation at the Kala Ghoda bridge in Vadodara when the river touched 25 feet, rising almost 10 feet in six hours, past midnight. The Vadodara district administration is still on alert.

