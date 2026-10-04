VHP claims 254 Hindus killed in attacks this year, calls for fast-track trials, surveillance

Jain said Hindus were the principal targets of “jihadis” in India and called upon those living in and around sensitive areas to “remain alert and watchful and prepared for self-defence”.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday called for fast-track trials in cases of alleged religiously motivated attacks on Hindus, tighter regulation of madrasas and installation of high-resolution surveillance cameras at mosques and madrasas in “sensitive areas”.

Claiming that 254 Hindus had been killed by “jihadis” across the country in the first eight months of this year, the RSS affiliate called upon Hindus living in sensitive areas to “remain vigilant and prepared for self-defence”.

At a press conference in New Delhi, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain released a 26-page list of 254 cases that the organisation said it had compiled from media reports of killings between January and August 31, 2026. The document gives the date and place of each incident, names of the victim and accused, and links to reports published by various media organisations.