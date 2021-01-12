Vishwa Hindu Parishad circulates video on Ram temple movement ahead of donation drive

According to the VHP, many people from the film industry and across the country have come forward with their contributions for the temple. (File Photo)

Ahead of the launch of its fundraising campaign for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has circulated a video on social media on the temple movement.

Titled “Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Vijay Gaatha” (Victory Saga of Ram’s Birthplace of Ram), the nearly 13-minute-long video claims to tell the “struggle for Ram Temple in Ayodhya” beginning from 16th century AD to the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 and the launch of the construction for the temple at the site in 2020 after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

While the video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the VHP with the hashtag #RamMandirForRamRajya” and by Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, a senior functionary said the VHP has nothing to do with the short film. “It is just one of the ways to encourage people and share the history of the struggles for Ram Temple since its was first demolished in 1528,” VHP spokesperson (Ayodhya) Sharad Sharma.

“Neither the VHP has made this documentary nor has got it made. The VHP has only released it, and has gone viral on social media. The documentary has been made by actor and director Chandraprakash Dwivedi. But he has not given his name in the documentary’s credit. He has made it as a service to Bhagwan Ram,” VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told The Indian Express.

According to the VHP, many people from the film industry and across the country have come forward with their contributions for the temple. “Soon, you might see a short video by actor Akshay Kumar as well. Today, actor Arun Govil, who had played the role of Ram (in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan), has issued a statement, which we have released,” Bansal said.

“Many have offered to print T-shirts for the donation campaign, Mumbai’s dabbawallas have also expressed their desire to contribute in their own way. We are aiming to reach out to 11 crore families in 4 lakh villages across the country during this campaign,” he added.

The fundraising campaign, beginning this Friday, would go on till February 27.