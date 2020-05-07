Visakhapatnam: 3 dead after gas leak at LG Polymers

The gas leakage was reported at around 2:30 am. (ANI) The gas leakage was reported at around 2:30 am. (ANI)

At least three persons are dead and hundreds sick after poisonous gas leaked from the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. Workers were preparing for the reopening of the plant today when gas started leaking in the early hours.

Hundreds of unconscious people and those with breathing difficulties were brought to the King George Hospital in the city. Children and elderly were most affected. An offiical at KGH said that death toll is likely to go up.

The police and fire and emergency services have started evacuating a 5-km radius area. Vizag Collector V Vinay Chand said: “The situation is being monitored with NDRF and SDRF officials at work. We are doing everything possible.”

Residents complained that the gas leakage, which reportedly started at around 2:30 am from the plant at RR Venkatapuram near Naiduthota area, caused burning sensation in the eyes, rashes on the bodies, and extreme difficulty in breathing.

“We woke up to the smell of gas. When we went outside, the whole air was filled with gas. It entered our homes and caused breathing problems and burning sensation in the lungs,” said DVSS Ramana, a resident of Naiduthota. “We are being evacuated. We are going to our relative’s place,” added Ramana, who has two children aged 8 and 12.

The LG Polymers was established in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers for manufacturing polystyrene and its co-polymers in Vizag.

