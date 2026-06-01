Visakhapatnam vs Rayagada Division: How Waltair railway map has changed from June 1

In a gazette notification issued on May 4, 2026, the Ministry of Railways said that the existing Waltair Division of East Coast Railway will be bifurcated in two parts from June 1. (Image generated using AI)

Waltair Railway Division: Starting June 1, the century-old Waltair Railway Division has been reorganised into two separate divisions: Visakhapatnam and Rayagada, marking a major restructuring of railway administration in the region. The division came into existence in 1893, when it was established following the construction of the 96-km Cuttack-Khurda Road-Puri railway line, and went on to become one of Indian Railways’ oldest and most strategically important divisions.

History of Waltair Railway Division

Waltair gained prominence in 1933 as a crucial rail hub for cargo movement linked to Visakhapatnam Port. The division was managed by the Bengal Nagpur Railway (BNR) until 1952, after which it became part of the Eastern Railway (ER) and later the South Eastern Railway (SER) in 1955. Since April 1, 2003, Waltair had been under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) before being bifurcated into the Visakhapatnam and Rayagada divisions on June 1, 2026.