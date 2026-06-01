Visakhapatnam vs Rayagada Division: How Waltair railway map has changed from June 1

In a gazette notification issued on May 4, 2026, the Ministry of Railways said that the existing Waltair Division of East Coast Railway will be bifurcated in two parts from June 1. (Image generated using AI)
Waltair Railway Division: Starting June 1, the century-old Waltair Railway Division has been reorganised into two separate divisions: Visakhapatnam and Rayagada, marking a major restructuring of railway administration in the region. The division came into existence in 1893, when it was established following the construction of the 96-km Cuttack-Khurda Road-Puri railway line, and went on to become one of Indian Railways’ oldest and most strategically important divisions.
Waltair gained prominence in 1933 as a crucial rail hub for cargo movement linked to Visakhapatnam Port. The division was managed by the Bengal Nagpur Railway (BNR) until 1952, after which it became part of the Eastern Railway (ER) and later the South Eastern Railway (SER) in 1955. Since April 1, 2003, Waltair had been under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) before being bifurcated into the Visakhapatnam and Rayagada divisions on June 1, 2026.
Bifurcation of Waltair Division: Gazette Notification
In a gazette notification issued on May 4, 2026, the Ministry of Railways said that the existing Waltair Division of East Coast Railway will be bifurcated in two parts from June 1. One part will remain under the existing East Coast Railway and will be renamed as the new Rayagada Division, while the remaining portion of the Waltair Division will become part of the newly created South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone and will be renamed as the Visakhapatnam Division.
“Existing Waltair Division of East Coast Railway will be bifurcated in two parts. One part of it will be part of the existing East Coast Railway as new Rayagada division and balance part of Waltair division will be part of the new South Coast Railway to be renamed as Visakhapatnam division,” reads the statement.
According to the gazette notification, the newly formed Visakhapatnam Division under the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone will comprise a total of 463 route kilometres (RKm). The division’s jurisdiction will cover four major railway sections and three peripheral lines, forming a key part of the operational network of the new railway zone. The sections and lines included under the division are as follows:
According to the gazette notification, the newly created Rayagada Railway Division will have jurisdiction over a total of 696 Route kilometres (RKm). The division will comprise four sections: the 164-km Koraput-Singapur Road section, the 442-km Kottavalasa (excluding)-Kirandul (KK Line) section, the 36-km Kuneru (excluding)-Theruvali (excluding) section, and the 54-km Gunupur (including)-Paralakhemundi (including) section.
New Rayagada Division: Area of Jurisdiction
East Coast Railway | w.e.f. 01 June 2026
696 kmTotal route length
4Sections under jurisdiction
01 Jun 2026Effective date
Transferred from All sections transferred from the Existing Waltair Division
According to Deepak Rout, Chief Public Relations Officer, ECoR, the new Rayagada Railway Division is expected to significantly enhance train connectivity and strengthen freight infrastructure in the region. The division will serve six districts of Odisha: Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Kandhamal. A total of 68 railway stations will be there.
Major Projects in Rayagada Railway Division
East Coast Railway | New lines and capacity enhancement works
6Major projects
620+ kmCombined route length
5 New + 1New lines + doubling
Project-wise Breakdown
New Line
Jeypore – Malkangiri New Line
130 km
New Line
Jeypore – Nabarangpur New Line
38 km
New Line
Junagarh – Nabarangpur New Line
116.21 km
New Line
Malkangiri – Pandurangapuram via Bhadrachalam New Line
173.61 km
New Line
Gunupur – Therubali New Line
73.62 km
Doubling
Kottavalasa – Koraput Doubling Project
189.278 km
New Line
Doubling Project
Note: Capacity enhancement works on the KK Line and other operational improvement projects are also expected to gain momentum under the new divisional setup.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More