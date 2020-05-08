Vizag gas leak: Second leak minuscule technical, says MHA

People carry a woman affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo) People carry a woman affected by a chemical gas leak in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo)

Responding to the reports of second leak at the LG Polymers in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said it was a minuscule technical leak. The ministry added that the second leak was required to bring the container in control, and added that it has been controlled and the process of neutralisation is already in progress.

“This is clarified that this was a minuscule technical leak. It is required to bring the container in control. It has been controlled and process of neutralisation is already in progress,” said the MHA.

The second leak happened hours after 11 people died of gas leakage in the same factory on Thursday. At the time of the leak, the workers were preparing for the reopening of the plant.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre on Thursday over the incident.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 1 crore compensation each to the kin of the dead besides offering Rs 20,000 each to the owners who had lost their animals. He also promised jobs to people who are victims of the gas leak and the kin of the family of dead.

At least 2,000 people in five villages located in a 5-km radius around the factory owned by the multinational LG Chem were affected, with several falling unconscious with breathing difficulties.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena said at least two people died accidentally, one falling into a well and another off a two-storey building, as they tried to escape the pungent-smelling styrene gas.

The dead included two children. While over 1,000 people were brought to various hospitals, only 346 remained admitted by evening, of whom 20 required ventilator support.

