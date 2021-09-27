16 years after Cyclone Pyarr, Gulab triggers record September rain in Visakhapatnam

After Cyclone Gulab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast Sunday evening, the port city of Visakhapatnam received a 24-hour rainfall of 282 mm on Monday, an all-time record for the month of September. The last time the city recorded such heavy rain in September was in 2005 when Cyclone Pyarr, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam – a track similar to that followed by Gulab. Back then, Vizag recorded a rainfall of 194mm on September 20, which was the previously held record for the month.

Cyclone Gulab made landfall around 6.30 pm on Sunday evening near Kalingapatnam in north Andhra Pradesh and moved entirely to land by 10.30 pm. By early Monday morning, it had weakened into a deep depression (wind speed 51-61 kmph) and was located 90 km south-southeast of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, 65 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (as on 8.30 am Monday).

“This system is likely to move further westwards and by Monday evening, weaken into a depression (31-51 kmph),” Monday’s IMD bulletin stated.

The Met Department has issued a ‘Red’ alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours) over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha in Maharashtra on Monday. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Nizamabad remain under ‘Red’ alert whereas Godavari, Krishna, Koraput, Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Kanker, Warangal and urban Rangareddy district are under ‘Orange’ alert.

In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded at Srikakulam (150mm), Kalingapatnam (126mm), Godavari (120mm), Kakinada (113mm), Vijayawada (108mm), Krishna (110mm) and Yanam (90mm).