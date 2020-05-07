Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live updates: At least 8 killed; CM Reddy rushes to spot

Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live updates: All the unconscious people and those with breathing difficulties have been admitted to the King George Hospital in the city. (ANI) Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live updates: All the unconscious people and those with breathing difficulties have been admitted to the King George Hospital in the city. (ANI)

Visakhapatnam gas leak LIVE news updates: At least eight people were killed and hundreds fell sick in a gas leak incident that took place at the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday. The gas reportedly started leaking around 2:30 am when the workers were preparing to reopen the plant today.

All the unconscious people and those with breathing difficulties have been admitted to the King George Hospital in the city. An official at KGH said that the death toll is likely to go up. The doctor said that children below the age of 10 years were the most seriously affected. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena told The Indian Express that four persons died after breathing the gas while two persons died of accidents while escaping.

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has spoken to the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA and that the situation is being monitored closely. PM Modi also spoke to the Chief Minister and assured him all help and support.