Thursday, May 07, 2020
Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live updates: At least 8 killed; CM Reddy rushes to spot

Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage LIVE Updates: All the unconscious people and those with breathing difficulties have been admitted to the King George Hospital in the city.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 7, 2020 12:24:46 pm
Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live updates: All the unconscious people and those with breathing difficulties have been admitted to the King George Hospital in the city.

Visakhapatnam gas leak LIVE news updates: At least eight people were killed and hundreds fell sick  in a gas leak incident that took place at the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday. The gas reportedly started leaking around 2:30 am when the workers were preparing to reopen the plant today.

All the unconscious people and those with breathing difficulties have been admitted to the King George Hospital in the city. An official at KGH said that the death toll is likely to go up. The doctor said that children below the age of 10 years were the most seriously affected. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena told The Indian Express that four persons died after breathing the gas while two persons died of accidents while escaping.

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has spoken to the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA and that the situation is being monitored closely. PM Modi also spoke to the Chief Minister and assured him all help and support.

Visakhapatnam LG Polymers gas leak LIVE updates: At least eight dead, hundreds hospitalised; PM Modi, Y S Jagan Reddy say situation being monitored.

12:24 (IST)07 May 2020
Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live updates: Death toll rises to 8

At least eight persons are dead and hundreds sick after gas leaked from the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. Workers were preparing for the reopening of the plant today when gas started leaking in the early hours.

12:08 (IST)07 May 2020
PM Modi on Vizag gas leak: Spoke to officials of MHA, NDMA, situation being monitored closely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation is being monitored closely and he spoke to the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA. “Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” PM Modi tweeted.

11:57 (IST)07 May 2020
Welcome to our Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live blog

Welcome to our Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live blog. At least six people were killed and hundreds fell sick  in a gas leak incident that took place at the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.  Follow to get all the latest updates here

Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live updates: The gas leakage was reported at around 2:30 am.

Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live updates:

Residents complained that the gas leakage, which reportedly started at around 2:30 am from the plant at RR Venkatapuram near Naiduthota area, caused burning sensation in the eyes, rashes on the bodies, and extreme difficulty in breathing.

“We woke up to the smell of gas. When we went outside, the whole air was filled with gas. It entered our homes and caused breathing problems and burning sensation in the lungs,” said DVSS Ramana, a resident of Naiduthota. “We are being evacuated. We are going to our relative’s place,” added Ramana, who has two children aged 8 and 12.

Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy said that the factory was to reopen today after the lockdown. “We have issued guidelines and protocol to all industries for the safe reopening of factories. Our initial information is that workers were checking a gas storage tank when it started leaking. Only a thorough investigation will reveal what exactly happened,” Reddy said.

Emergency services personnel who were evacuating people also fell unconscious because of the gas leak. Many children have been affected. Officials said that they have not been able to contact anyone at the LG polymers unit.

