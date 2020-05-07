Visakhapatnam LG Polymers Gas Leakage Live updates: At least 8 killed; CM Reddy rushes to spot

Visakhapatnam gas leak LIVE news updates: At least eight people were killed and hundreds fell sick in a gas leak incident that took place at the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday. The gas reportedly started leaking around 2:30 am when the workers were preparing to reopen the plant today.
All the unconscious people and those with breathing difficulties have been admitted to the King George Hospital in the city. An official at KGH said that the death toll is likely to go up. The doctor said that children below the age of 10 years were the most seriously affected. Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena told The Indian Express that four persons died after breathing the gas while two persons died of accidents while escaping.
While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has spoken to the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA and that the situation is being monitored closely. PM Modi also spoke to the Chief Minister and assured him all help and support.
At least eight persons are dead and hundreds sick after gas leaked from the LG Polymer plant at Gopalapatnam on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam. Workers were preparing for the reopening of the plant today when gas started leaking in the early hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation is being monitored closely and he spoke to the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and NDMA. “Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” PM Modi tweeted.
