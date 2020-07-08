Visakhapatnam gas leak: 12 officials of LG Polymers held

The arrests came after a high-powered committee set up to investigate the leak directed that FIRs be registered against all the top management officials of the company for negligence. (File) The arrests came after a high-powered committee set up to investigate the leak directed that FIRs be registered against all the top management officials of the company for negligence. (File)

Visakhapatnam Police on Tuesday arrested 12 people, including four top directors, of LG Polymers in connection with the May 7 gas leak at the company’s plant that killed 12 people and affected at least 300 others.

The arrests came after a high-powered committee set up to investigate the leak directed that FIRs be registered against all the top management officials of the company for negligence.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner R K Meena said those arrested were: Managing Director and CEO Sunkey Jeong, technical director D S Kim, additional director (operations) P P C Mohan Rao, incharge of Styrene monitoring K Srinivas Kiran Kumar, production team leader Raju Satyanarayana, engineers C Chandra Shekar, K Gowri Shankara Ramu and K Chakrapani, operator M Rajesh, night duty officer (operations) P Balaji, security incharge S Atchyut and safety incharge (night shift) K Venkata Narasimha Patnaik.

The high-powered committee, appointed by the state government, had submitted a 4000-page report Monday and recommended that cases be filed against all the directors and managers of the company and that the plant should be closed down or shifted out of R Venkatapuram.

“We have pointed out and fixed (responsibility for) the negligence of each and every person responsible for the styrene leak. It includes the Korean directors and managers. We have also recommended that either the company turn into a white and green unit, or it should be shifted out. The company, as it exists now cannot be allowed to function,” the committee’s chairman and Special Chief Secretary (Environment, Forests, Science and Technology), Neerabh Kumar Prasad, told The Indian Express.

