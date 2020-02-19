‘Visa of British MP revoked as she was involved in anti-India activities’

This photograph provided by Harpreet Upal, an accompanying aide of British Member of Parliament Debbie Abrahams shows Abrahams at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (AP) This photograph provided by Harpreet Upal, an accompanying aide of British Member of Parliament Debbie Abrahams shows Abrahams at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (AP)

BRITISH LAWMAKER Debbie Abrahams’ e-business visa was revoked as she was involved in anti-India activities, and the cancellation was conveyed to her on February 14, government sources said on Tuesday.

Asserting that the grant, rejection or revocation of a visa or electronic travel authorisation is the sovereign right of a country, the sources said that Abrahams was issued an e-business visa on October 7 last year and it was valid till October 5, 2020, for attending business meetings.

“Her e-business visa was revoked on February 14, 2020, on account of her indulging in activities which went against India’s national interest. The rejection of the e-business visa was intimated to her on February 14,” a source said.

Abrahams was not in the possession of a valid visa at the time of her arrival at the Indira Gandhi International airport here on Monday and she was asked to return, the sources said.

There is no provision of visa on arrival for UK nationals at the airport, sources said, dismissing Abrahams’ contention she should have been granted a visa on arrival. Sources said that as per rules, e-business visa meant for business meetings cannot be used for visiting “family and friends”, as stated by the British MP.

The Labour Party MP had said that despite having a valid visa, she was denied entry.

