Visa norms relaxed for Bangla freedom fighters

India has eased visa conditions for Muktijoddhas, freedom fighters from Bangladesh who fought in the 1971 Liberation War and were part of Bangladesh-India allied forces during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. According to the Home Ministry, Muktijoddhas, who were aged between 13 and 19 years at the time of war, will now be eligible for five-year multiple tourist visas. The relaxation was earlier available only to freedom fighters who were then 19 and are now aged 65 years and above, but after Dhaka lowered the age limit, New Delhi responded by relaxing the visa norms, officials said.

The development comes ahead of the general elections in Bangladesh later this year. The Awami League headed by Sheikh Hasina has signed multiple agreements with India, including the historic Land Boundary Agreement, in 2015. There have been regular high-level visits and exchanges between Delhi and Dhaka and Hasina was hosted by PM Narendra Modi last month.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said, “Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) who were 13 years of age in 1971 will be eligible for the tourist visa. The cut-off date has been fixed for April 2017.” A person who was 13 in 1971 will now be 60, while those who were 19 at the time of the Liberation War will now be 65. Those above 65 will continue to get the visa benefits agreed between India and Bangladesh, an official explained.

