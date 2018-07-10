Visa norms for foreigners who marry Indians abroad to be eased

Under the current rules, a tourist visa can be converted to X2 visa only if the marriage takes place in India, and gets registered within the validity of the present tourist visa. Under the current rules, a tourist visa can be converted to X2 visa only if the marriage takes place in India, and gets registered within the validity of the present tourist visa.

The government is set to introduce amendments to visa rules for foreign nationals who marry Indians abroad, making it easier for their spouses to get visa for a longer period, officials said.

A senior Home ministry official said that once the rules are relaxed, foreign nationals will be able to convert their tourist visa to dependent visa. The facility, however, will not be available to people belonging to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sudan and Iraq, and citizens of Pakistani origin and Stateless persons, the official added.

The move came after a Philippines national faced difficulties in converting her tourist visa to X2 (dependent visa), after she married an Indian man outside the country. The husband had brought the issue to the notice of Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Twitter.

“We are simplifying the rules, so that irrespective of the place of the wedding, foreign spouses can convert their tourist visa to dependent visa,” a senior official said.

“Now home minister has directed MHA to amend the visa rules and streamline the process. This change will facilitate the conversion of tourist visa to X2 even when the marriage takes place on foreign soil,” Singh had tweeted on July 7.

