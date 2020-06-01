Virus may be invisible enemy but COVID warriors invincible: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday hailed the contribution of medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing an event at the Rajiv Gandhi Health University in Bengaluru via video conference, Modi said, “The virus may be an invisible enemy. But our warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of Invisible vs Invincible, our medical workers are sure to win.” He also said that the world is looking at them with gratitude, hope, and seeks both ‘care’ and ‘cure’.

“At the root of India’s brave fight against COVID-19 is the hard work of the medical community and our corona warriors. In fact, doctors and medical workers are like soldiers, but without the soldiers’ uniforms,” he added.

During the address, PM Modi also stressed that violence against COVID warriors will not be tolerated. “I want to state it clearly- violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable,” he said, during the inauguration of silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

Coronavirus Explained Coronavirus numbers explained: Surge in Delhi cases but it's better equipped than Mumbai

Explained: Restarting international air travel; the concept of 'air bridges' and 'bubbles'

Lockdown all but lifted, it's up to individuals and companies now Click here for more

Referring to the “Make in India” programme, he said the initial gains made under this initiative make him optimistic. “Our domestic manufacturers have started production of personal protective equipment and have supplied about one crore PPEs to those in the frontline of fighting COVID-19. I am sure you have heard of Arogya Setu. Twelve crore health-conscious people have downloaded it. This has been very helpful in the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

PM Modi’s remarks come as India reopens from today in a phased manner after nearly two months of lockdown due to the pandemic. With over 1.9 lakh cases, India is now the 7th worst-hit country across the globe.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd