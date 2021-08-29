Virtual exhibitions launched to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Union ministers Anurag Thakur and G Kishan Reddy, accompanied by ministers of state L Murugan, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi, inaugurated an e-photo exhibition titled ‘Making of the Constitution’ and a virtual film poster exhibition called ‘Chitranjali@75’.

The event was organised as part of the ‘Iconic Week’ being celebrated by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, along with various media units, to mark the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It is aims to showcase the journey of “new India” and celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters, including the “unsung heroes” of the freedom struggle.

Speaking at the event, Union I&B minister Anurag Thakur said the purpose of the e-photo exhibition is to inform people about the making of the Constitution. The minister announced that the government will soon run a ‘Know Your Constitution’ programme to encourage the youth to partner in efforts to propagate the founding principles of the Constitution.

Speaking about the virtual poster exhibition, the minister said, “Chitranjali@75 represents 75 years of Indian cinema and I am sure it’s going to evoke sacred memories of our freedom fighters, our social reformers and the valour of our soldiers.”