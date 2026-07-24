Need a regulatory framework for virtual digital assets, says House finance panel

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, in its report on the Securities Market Code (SMC), has called for a “comprehensive examination” and an “appropriate regulatory framework” for Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs) such as cryptocurrencies.

The committee has also recommended that pending the establishment of such a comprehensive legislative framework, the government may consider introducing an interim regulatory mechanism through recognised Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) operating under the oversight of the designated regulator. Recognising that there was an “existing regulatory vacuum” in the regulation of VDAs, the committee has stated that risks should be mitigated; investor interests should be safeguarded and market discipline ensured while such a regulatory framework was drafted.