‘Virtual court fair, meets demands of open court hearing’

Defending the switch to virtual hearings in times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Supreme Court officials on Saturday said the court is not antithetical to the open court system of hearing. The court, they said, subscribes to the “principles of fairness that are sacrosanct to the administration of justice” and adheres to the requirements of an open court system.

Officials of the apex court said the process of adjudication itself does not demand an open court. “In fact ‘openness’ of courts is a tool to ensure procedural fairness and transparency, so that the ‘rule of law’ dictum of an impartial and uniform adjudicatory process is adhered to and achieved,” an official said.

The physical format evolved at a time when technology and its applications did not impact lives like they do today, a source pointed out. “What needs to be underlined is that the traditional open court system, in its physical manifestation, and new age virtual court system are not antithetical to each other. On the contrary, both systems could definitely coexist, delivering qualitative justice, wherever deployed in light of extant circumstances,” the official said.

The open court system mandates access of all parties to the hearings, right to participate in hearings, to the parties or their legal representatives and access to court hearings and their outcome, to the public and media.

“The essentials of an open court system, thus, are not physical presence of the parties and/or the media in a brick-and-mortar courtroom,” the official said. “If the aforesaid three mandates of an ‘open court’ system could be secured and ensured through virtual presence and communication, the functionality of a virtual court cannot be said to be lacking adherence to the concept of open court hearing.”

In this context, officials referred to the 1966 decision in Naresh Shridhar Mirajkar v. State of Maharashtra case, wherein the legality of in-camera hearings was upheld as an exception to the open court system.

