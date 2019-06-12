Toggle Menu
Virendra Kumar to be pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha

He will be charged with the responsibility to administer the oath of office to newly elected members of the Lok Sabha during the initial two days of the session, convened from June 17.

Virendra Kumar, a Dalit leader and seven-term MP, will be the pro-tem speaker of the Lok Sabha, official sources said here on Tuesday.

Kumar, 65, represents Tikamgarh constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

He will be charged with the responsibility to administer the oath of office to newly elected members of the Lok Sabha during the initial two days of the session, convened from June 17. He will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker, scheduled for June 19.

He was a minister of state in the Ministry of Women and Child Development as well as the Ministry of Minority Affairs during the last government.

