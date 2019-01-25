Virbhadra Singh’s plea: Judge recuses herself

A Delhi High Court judge on Thursday recused herself from hearing the plea of former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh challenging a trial court order to frame charges against them and others for alleged misconduct and disproportionate assets.

Justice Mukta Gupta ordered that the matter be listed before another bench on Friday. The matter has now been listed before Justice Najmi Waziri. The leader and his wife have sought quashing of the December 10, 2018 trial court order, directing framing of charges against him, his wife and seven others.