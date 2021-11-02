‘They are filled with hate…forgive them’: Rahul Gandhi backs Virat Kohli amid online abuse

Amid reports of vitriolic messages being directed at Virat Kohli and his family following India’s dismal show at the T20 World Cup, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday lent his support to the Indian cricket team captain.

“Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team,” Gandhi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the Delhi Police asking them to take action against the obscene messages targeted at Kohli’s family. The notice states that such messages were circulated online after India lost the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan.

Swati Maliwal, the DCW Chairperson, said, “It is learnt that he (Kohli) is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md Shami, who was targeted for his religion by online trolls… This is a very serious matter and attracts immediate action.”

Earlier, Kohli had thrown his weight behind his teammate Shami, who suffered vile abuse after India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in the team’s T20 World Cup opener.

Backing Shami, Kohli had said: “To me, attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing that a human being can do. Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but I personally have never ever even thought of discriminating (against) anyone over their religion. That’s a very sacred and personal thing to every human being… We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent, and all those who have attacked him can come with more force if they want to. Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team, nothing can be shaken.”

India are all but out of the ICC World T20 after suffering heavy defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand. They still have an outside chance to qualify for the semifinals but will now need to win all their remaining matches and have to depend on the other results to go their way.