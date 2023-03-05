Viral videos show accused in Sidhu Moosewala case celebrating in jail, displaying bodies after murder of 2 co-accused

In a major embarrassment to the Punjab Police, two videos have emerged showing inmates of Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Tarn Taran district allegedly celebrating the recent murder of two henchmen of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and displaying their slain bodies on the premises of the jail.

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna of Ralli village near Budhlada in Mansa were killed and three others injured in a clash among inmates of the jail on February 26. All of them were accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Subsequently, seven gangsters were named in the FIR registered in the wake of the twin murders.

The videos that have emerged now were allegedly shot on a mobile phone by gangster Sachin Bhiwani of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang after the two men, who belonged to the rival gang of Bhagwanpuria, were murdered.

Gangsters including Ankit Sersa are seen in the videos, besides a few men clad in police uniform. In the first clip, Bhiwani and a fellow gangster are seen openly claiming to have murdered the two men. They also show the dead bodies lying in pools of blood even as police personnel are seen standing nearby.

In the second video, Sachin Bhiwani is seen with Bishnoi’s henchmen gathered around. They appear to be celebrating the murders and also issue threats saying they killed Moosewala and will not spare anyone.

Sachin Bhiwani, Manpreet Bhau, Rajinder Joker, Ankit Sersa, Kashish, Arshad Khan and Malkit Mama were all booked for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala under sections 302, 307, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and section 52 of the Prison Act.