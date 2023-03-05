scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

Viral videos show accused in Sidhu Moosewala case celebrating in jail, displaying bodies after murder of 2 co-accused

The videos that have emerged now were allegedly shot on a mobile phone by gangster Sachin Bhiwani of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang after the two men, who belonged to the rival gang of Bhagwanpuria, were murdered.

Gangster Sachin Bhiwani is seen with Bishnoi’s henchmen gathered around. (videograb)
Listen to this article
Viral videos show accused in Sidhu Moosewala case celebrating in jail, displaying bodies after murder of 2 co-accused
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a major embarrassment to the Punjab Police, two videos have emerged showing inmates of Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Tarn Taran district allegedly celebrating the recent murder of two henchmen of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and displaying their slain bodies on the premises of the jail.

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna of Ralli village near Budhlada in Mansa were killed and three others injured in a clash among inmates of the jail on February 26. All of them were accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Subsequently, seven gangsters were named in the FIR registered in the wake of the twin murders.

Also Read |Police trace three who sent death threat to Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh

The videos that have emerged now were allegedly shot on a mobile phone by gangster Sachin Bhiwani of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang after the two men, who belonged to the rival gang of Bhagwanpuria, were murdered.

Gangsters including Ankit Sersa are seen in the videos, besides a few men clad in police uniform. In the first clip, Bhiwani and a fellow gangster are seen openly claiming to have murdered the two men. They also show the dead bodies lying in pools of blood even as police personnel are seen standing nearby.

In the second video, Sachin Bhiwani is seen with Bishnoi’s henchmen gathered around. They appear to be celebrating the murders and also issue threats saying they killed Moosewala and will not spare anyone.

Also Read
HUL Hallmark Unique Identification, gold jewellery sale, gold, gold buying, HUID, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
No sale of gold jewellery without HUID from April 1
What it takes to buy an electoral bond
Cambridge Rahul Gandhi
Congress hits back as BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi for Cambridge address
Faced with glut, potato farmers say: Distribute aloo instead of wheat thr...

Sachin Bhiwani, Manpreet Bhau, Rajinder Joker, Ankit Sersa, Kashish, Arshad Khan and Malkit Mama were all booked for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala under sections 302, 307, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and section 52 of the Prison Act.

First published on: 05-03-2023 at 18:23 IST
Next Story

Watch: Models and robots share runway at Coperni’s fashion show in Paris

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close