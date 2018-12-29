Viral video: Purvanchal V-C suggests students murder those they get into argument with

At a time when the state BJP government is being attacked by the opposition on deteriorating law and order situation, the Vice Chancellor (V-C) of Jaunpur’s Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University while addressing students at an event suggested them to murder the person they ever get into an argument with and rest will be taken care by him.

In a video viral of his speech given on Friday at the Satyadev Degree College in Ghazipur district, VC Professor Raja Ram Yadav can be seen saying, “Yuva Chhatra wahi hota hai jo parvat ki chattano me pair maarta hai to paani ki dhaar nikalti hai… Usi ko chhatra kahte hain… Chhatra apne jeevan me sankalp leta hai usko apni aakho se sankalp ko poora karta hai… Usi ko Purvanchal Vishwavidyalaya ka chhatra kahte hain (young student is the one who brings out water from rock just by a kick. Students of the Purvanchal university when pledge something, they complete it with their eyes).”

“Agar aap Purvanchal Vishwavidyala ke chhatra ho to rote hue mere paas kabhi mat aana.. Ek baat bta deta hu… Agar kisi se jhagda ho jaaye to uski pitai karke aana.. Aur tumhara bas chale to uska murder karke aana… Iske baad hum dekh lenge (If you are Purvanchal University’s students then never come crying to me. I tell you one thing. If you ever get into an argument with someone then come back after beating him up. And if you can, then come back after murdering the person. I would take care of it later),” said Yadav in his reported speech.

Yadav was reportedly speaking at a seminar on ‘Challenges in Higher Education’, attended by hundreds of students. The degree college is affiliated to the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University.

When contacted, staff at the degree college confirmed that Yadav was invited at the seminar.

A student of Allahabad University, Yadav was appointed as the V-C of the Purvanchal University last year. Earlier, he had joined the Allahabad University as Associate Professor in 1996 in the Physics department and was made Professor in 2004 there. Yadav did not respond to multiple calls and texts regarding his comment on the issue.