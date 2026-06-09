Viral video of 11-year-old pushed on stretcher for 1 km in scorching heat sparks outrage at major Indore hospital

Authorities at Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital have initiated disciplinary proceedings against hospital staff after a video showing the parents of an 11-year-old boy pushing him on a stretcher in the scorching afternoon heat from there to the Super Speciality Hospital sparked outrage and raised questions about patient care at Madhya Pradesh’s largest government-run medical facility.

Hospital officials said action has been taken against staff found responsible for lapses in handling the case. The attending doctor has been penalised with a seven-day salary deduction, and three nurses have been docked a day’s salary each. The security in-charge has been suspended, and show-cause notices have been issued to several officials, including the hospital superintendent and a neurosurgeon. The hospital has also imposed a Rs 1-lakh penalty on the agency that manages its housekeeping and security.

The video recorded on June 6 showed the parents of the boy pushing him on a stretcher for nearly a kilometre between the two hospitals under the intense summer heat. The footage quickly went viral on social media.

However, hospital authorities have disputed suggestions that the child was abandoned without care or transport. Speaking to The Indian Express, superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav said the child had been under treatment for a prolonged illness involving neurological complications and had already undergone a neuro-intervention procedure.

“The family was anxious about the child’s condition and wanted multiple medical opinions. They were repeatedly approaching different doctors and departments. There was a need only for documentation and paperwork between the facilities, but instead they brought the child along,” Yadav said.

According to him, the stretcher used in the journey was provided by hospital staff, a decision he described as a mistake. He maintained that physically shifting the patient was not medically required at that stage and that the movement occurred amid confusion regarding referrals and documentation.

Family’s account

The family’s account paints a different picture. The parents said they felt compelled to transport their son themselves after facing delays and uncertainty while seeking specialised treatment. They said doctors had advised them to visit the Super Speciality Hospital for further evaluation and a spinal brace, but no timely assistance was provided for the transfer.

Story continues below this ad

According to the family, the boy had been undergoing treatment for around 15 days. He was admitted to MY Hospital and was referred to the Super Speciality Hospital because of a spinal issue.

But when the family reached there, they were allegedly told that the child did not need admission and that only the file and documents had to be examined. The family then had to bring him back to MY Hospital again on the stretcher, on their own, they said.

Family members said exposure to the heat causes the boy significant distress, forcing his mother to repeatedly soak a scarf in water and place it over his body during the journey.

Past controversies

The latest controversy adds to a string of incidents that have placed MY Hospital under scrutiny. In January this year, a one-and-a-half-month-old infant lost a thumb allegedly after a nurse severed it while removing an intravenous cannula, forcing the child to undergo emergency microsurgery at the Super Speciality Hospital in an attempt to reattach the digit. The episode triggered disciplinary action and widespread criticism of safety standards. Months earlier, the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) was rocked by allegations that newborns had suffered rat-bite injuries.

Story continues below this ad

Hospital authorities subsequently acknowledged a rodent infestation and initiated pest-control measures. The issue escalated further after grieving families linked a series of newborn deaths to rat attacks, allegations that the hospital denied, maintaining that the infants had succumbed to underlying medical complications rather than bite-related injuries.