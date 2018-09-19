Nearly Rs 50 lakh and counting: When a photo triggered a fundraiser for family of dead Delhi sewage worker

The online crowdfunding website Ketto had set a target of Rs 24 lakh to be raised over a fortnight but within a few hours, Rs 10 lakh were collected. (Source: Twitter/@shivsunny) The online crowdfunding website Ketto had set a target of Rs 24 lakh to be raised over a fortnight but within a few hours, Rs 10 lakh were collected. (Source: Twitter/@shivsunny)

A photograph has helped raise nearly Rs 50 lakh for the family of a sewage worker who died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases, in Dwarka’s Dabri Extension in the national capital late Friday evening.

A journalist with Hindustan Times posted a photograph of Anil’s sobbing son standing next to his corpse with a message that the family did not have money even for the cremation. After seeing the heartbreaking photograph, many Twitter users extended their support and asked how they could help. The journalist later shared the bank account details of Anil’s wife for donations.

The boy walked up to his father’s body at a crematorium, moved the sheet from the face, held the cheeks with both hands, just said ‘papa’ & began sobbing. The man was yet another poor labourer who died in a Delhi sewer on Friday. Family did not have money even for cremating him. pic.twitter.com/4nOWD9Aial — Shiv Sunny (@shivsunny) September 17, 2018

This also led to the setting up of a crowdfunding campaign on Ketto after the initiative of Rahul Verma, the founder of NGO Uday Foundation. The online crowdfunding website Ketto had set a target of Rs 24 lakh to be raised over a fortnight but within a few hours only, Rs 10 lakh was collected.

Hi @varantonio @kapoorkkunal can we do something for them at @ketto please. Shiv can you please also check with the family if it’s okay to do crowdfunding for them. All the collected money will be directly credited to their bank account. Thanks — Rahul Verma (@rahulverma08) September 17, 2018

According to the Ketto’s website, the fundraiser has collected over Rs 48 lakh by more than 2000 donors by Wednesday morning.

Anil, the 37-year-old worker, died on Friday, after a rope around his waist broke, following which he slipped into the 20-feet sewer. The police earlier told The Indian Express that Anil was not provided with any safety apparatus and the rope was unable to bear his weight. Anil was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Anil’s wife Rani has alleged foul play by the contractor. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Anil’s wife Rani has alleged foul play by the contractor. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Anil is survived by his wife, Rani, and three children, who live in Dabri Extension. Rani told The Indian Express that her husband was the only earning member of the family and earned “enough to make ends meet”. Their 11-year-old son started school last week and the family’s future is in jeopardy, said Rani. Just a week ago, Anil and Rani had lost their four-month-old child due to pneumonia.

Data obtained by The Indian Express show that one person has died every five days while cleaning sewers and septic tanks across the country since January 1, 2017. This is based on a report by the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), which was set up for the welfare of the sanitation workers. Including Anil’s death, the last week alone accounted for six deaths in the National Capital Region.

