Viral audio clip: Hours after being shifted, Mahendragarh’s SP lodges FIR against ‘Haryana minister’

IPS officer Sulochana Kumari. (https://www.indianbureaucracy.com)

Hours after she was transferred from the post of Mahendragarh district police chief to Commandant, IV Battalion, IRB, at Manesar, Haryana’s IPS officer Sulochana Kumari lodged an FIR against “the unidentified person” whose voice in an audio clip went viral on social media platforms.

An audio clip bearing a conversation purportedly between Haryana’s Minister of State O P Yadav and a journalist had gone viral Saturday. In the audio clip, the man claiming to be Yadav had raised several questions on the conduct of Mahendragarh’s Superintendent of Police Sulochana Kumari and also made objectionable remarks against her.

Both Yadav and Sulochana were not available for comment.

However, sensing a controversy building up in the matter, state’s Home Minister Anil Vij has transferred to the State Crime Branch the investigation into the case.

“It is submitted that the complainant is an IPS officer and presently she is performing her duty as SP, Mahendragarh at Narnaul. Today, on August 29, Public Relations Officer of district police office received an audio clip through social media electronically containing many malignantly and illegal provocation against the administration as well as against the complainant. On listening the audio clip, a man alleging himself (to be) minister of Haryana government has made imputation and defamatory statement calling the administration idle and corrupt,” the FIR read.

The FIR noted, “He specifically insulted the complainant and provoked the public in general by making the defamatory and scandalous statement against the complainant. He has called the complainant (SP) corrupt, untrustworthy, having collusion with criminals and offenders. He also stated that the complainant is getting illegal brokerage from miscreants. This irresponsible and provoking statement allegedly to be made by a minister cannot be in good faith and is made prejudicially and having the personal enmity.”

“The intention of the person is very clear that he want(s) to create the pressure on the complainant to play in his hands while administrating the justice. The act and conduct of this man is an offence punishable under Section 153, 500, 504, 186 of IPC and Section 66A of the IT Act, 2000. Therefore, a case be registered against the miscreant as he may be dealt in accordance with the law. The copy of audio clip is annexed herewith,” the FIR added.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that the FIR was registered and an investigation was being carried out to verify the authenticity of the audio clip, who recorded it and how it went viral.

Vij said that “a thorough probe shall be conducted in the matter and whoever is guilty shall not be spared”.

