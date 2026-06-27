vir chakra for Rifleman Sunil Kumar: Agniveer among six Army, IAF personnel killed in Operation Sindoor, names made public

The names of the six personnel on a wall at the National War Memorial, Friday. (PTI)

India has officially released the names of six Armed Forces personnel who were killed in action during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. This is the first time that the names have been made public.

Of the six, five were Army soldiers and one an Indian Air Force personnel: Subedar Major Pawan Kumar from Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade; Rifleman Sunil Kumar from the 4th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment; Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar from the 5 Field Regiment; Agniveer Mood Muralinaik from the 851 Light Regiment; Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh from the 237 Field Workshop; and Sergeant Surendra Kumar from the 39 Wing of the IAF. The majority of the Army casualties were in J&K during Operation Sindoor.