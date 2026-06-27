vir chakra for Rifleman Sunil Kumar: Agniveer among six Army, IAF personnel killed in Operation Sindoor, names made public

The names were released alongside the list of all soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during various military operations in 2025. The names of these soldiers will remain permanently inscribed at the National War Memorial in the Capital.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJun 27, 2026 04:44 AM IST
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India has officially released the names of six Armed Forces personnel who were killed in action during Operation Sindoor in May 2025. This is the first time that the names have been made public.

Of the six, five were Army soldiers and one an Indian Air Force personnel: Subedar Major Pawan Kumar from Headquarters 10 Infantry Brigade; Rifleman Sunil Kumar from the 4th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment; Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar from the 5 Field Regiment; Agniveer Mood Muralinaik from the 851 Light Regiment; Havildar Sunil Kumar Singh from the 237 Field Workshop; and Sergeant Surendra Kumar from the 39 Wing of the IAF.  The majority of the Army casualties were in J&K during Operation Sindoor.

Rifleman Sunil Kumar is a Vir Chakra awardee, and Sergeant Surinder Kumar has been awarded the Vayu Medal. On June 8, President Droupadi Murmu presented the Vir Chakra (posthumous) to Sunil Kumar’s family at the Defence Investiture Ceremony.

The names were released alongside the list of all soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during various military operations in 2025. The names of these soldiers will remain permanently inscribed at the National War Memorial in the Capital. Their names have also been published in the Roll of Honour on the website of the National War Memorial.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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