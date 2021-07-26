VIP chief stopped at Varanasi airport ahead of press meet

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) party president and Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani was stopped at the Varanasi airport on Sunday as he arrived for a press conference on the death anniversary of former dacoit-turned-Parliamentarian Phoolan Devi. It was alleged that he did not have permission to hold the press meet.

According to party officials and police, Sahani reached Varanasi from New Delhi by an Indigo flight but was not allowed to come out of the airport. He was sent to Bihar by another flight.

Earlier, in an apparent bid to curry poll favour with the Nishad community of which Phoolan Devi was a part, the VIP had announced that it will install statues of the late bandit-turned-leader in 18 districts of UP and observe her death anniversary every year, on July 25.

However, their plan hit a wall in Varanasi after police, on Friday, seized statues of the former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP following objection from locals to their installation in the Nishad-dominated Sujabad neighbourhood. Police said the VIP did not seek permission of the district administration and Varanasi Police Commissionerate for installing the statues or holding an event around the same.

The locals objected as the statues were allegedly kept on government land, next to a temple of Lord Shiva, in the Sujabad area.

The press conference eventually went ahead without the VIP chief, with his brother Santosh Sahani and party’s state president Chaudhary Lautan Ram Nishad filling in for him.

Nishad claimed the police, at the behest of the government, seized the statues by force and stopped the party from installing them. “Even in 2016, a statue was to be installed in Gorakhpur but the then SP government didn’t let it happen. As a result, the Nishad, Bind, Kashyap and Rayakwar communities went against the SP. The present government has also exposed its casteist mindset by stopping us from installing the statues. The Nishad community will make them pay for this in the Assembly election,” he said.