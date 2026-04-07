Violent protests in Manipur after projectile attack kills 2 children sleeping in their home

Protesters blocked the Moirang police station by piling up burning logs at the gate (Express photo).

A four-year-old boy and his newborn sister were killed in their sleep after a rocket-like projectile struck their home in the Bishnupur district of Manipur early Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, a village situated along the sensitive boundary between the Meitei-dominated valley and the Kuki-Zomi-dominated hills. The children’s mother Oinam Binita was critically injured in the blast and is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Oinam Bala, the grandmother of the deceased children, recounted the attack that took place around 1 am.

“My daughter-in-law cried out for help. When I asked what happened, she screamed that a bomb had exploded inside the room,” Bala said. “I couldn’t understand how a bomb could get inside. When I rushed in, the room was thick with smoke. I saw my two grandchildren soaked in blood. I panicked and could only yell for help.”