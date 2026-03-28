Violence after Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district; 19 arrested

A Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district turned violent after a clash between two communities in Ramkanda block Thursday evening, prompting police to use tear gas and arrest 19 people.
According to Garhwa Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar, the administration had attempted to hold a meeting between the two sides a day earlier, but the groups did not agree to sit together. “Both sides were called for talks but no consensus could be reached,” the SP said.
Police said that when the procession reached a tri-junction near Kauakhokh Thursday evening, a large number of people gathered. Slogan chanting by both sides escalated tensions and raised fears of a direct clash. “There was already deployment of DSP-level officers and police force. When the situation appeared to be turning volatile, we used tear gas and mild force to disperse the crowd,” Kumar said.
The SP confirmed there was some stone-pelting. “No civilian injuries have been reported so far,” he said. However, two to three police personnel were injured. “Our jawans received injuries and were given primary treatment,” he added.
Following the clash, police arrested 19 people allegedly involved. They also seized 18 vehicles, nine mobile phones, and materials such as sticks and stones from the spot. An FIR has been registered.
“We identified all the miscreants through CCTV, registered an FIR against them and arrested them,” Kumar said.
The SP said a dispute over the installation of a Mahavir flag further fuelled tensions on Thursday, leading to a road blockade and eventual stone-pelting.
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DIG Kishor Kaushal termed the clash a “misunderstanding”. “A few citizens and our police staff were injured. However, the atmosphere is peaceful now. People are continuing with their procession and activities,” he said.
The Ramkanda police station in-charge has been sent to police lines over alleged negligence in handling the situation.
Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens.
Expertise & Background
Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities.
Academic Foundation
He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy.
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