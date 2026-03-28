Violence after Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district; 19 arrested

Garhwa Ram Navami violence led to 19 arrests after a clash between two groups, with police using tear gas to control the situation in Jharkhand. (Express Photo)

A Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district turned violent after a clash between two communities in Ramkanda block Thursday evening, prompting police to use tear gas and arrest 19 people.

According to Garhwa Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar, the administration had attempted to hold a meeting between the two sides a day earlier, but the groups did not agree to sit together. “Both sides were called for talks but no consensus could be reached,” the SP said.

Police said that when the procession reached a tri-junction near Kauakhokh Thursday evening, a large number of people gathered. Slogan chanting by both sides escalated tensions and raised fears of a direct clash. “There was already deployment of DSP-level officers and police force. When the situation appeared to be turning volatile, we used tear gas and mild force to disperse the crowd,” Kumar said.