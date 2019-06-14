Violence in West Bengal: Governor urges political parties to ensure peace

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Thursday held a meeting with leaders of four major political parties over the issue of post-poll violence and urged them to ensure peace.

“The governor feels all the political parties should adopt a constructive approach for the welfare of the state and its people, and he appeals to the people to work unitedly for peace and harmony,” read a statement issued by the Governor’s office.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned Tripathi’s decision to call a meeting.

She alleged it was called at the behest of the BJP.

“The governor could call people for a cup of tea or a peace meeting. So, I am sending a party representative there,” Banerjee said. BJP state vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar said, “We welcome the governor’s decision to hold the meeting. Discussions were held to restore peace and harmony here and put an end to the post-poll violence…”

CPM leader Mohammad Salim said, “The deterioration of law and order, the rampant violence and at the same time communal polarisation were some of the issues discussed.”

State Congress president Somen Mitra said, “We have said that the post-poll violence must immediately stop. We don’t want to witness communal politics in Bengal.”