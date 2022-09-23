Violence in UK targeting Indians: Jaishankar raises issue with UK

DAYS AFTER incidents of violence targeting the Indian community were reported in Leicester and Birmingham, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met newly-appointed British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and shared his concerns about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK.

The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that Jaishankar raised this issue with his British counterpart and welcomed his assurances on the same.

“A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Discussed taking forward Roadmap 2030. Appreciate his commitment to deepening our partnership,” Jaishankar had tweeted Wednesday.

The MEA spokesperson said on Thursday that the Indian High Commission is in touch with the UK side to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators.

“Our High Commission continues to be in touch with the UK side. We are in touch with diplomatic and security authorities to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators,” he said.

The Indian High Commission on Monday had strongly condemned violence against the Indian community and vandalisation of Hindu premises in Leicester and sought immediate action against those involved.

The UK police said on Wednesday a “minor disorder” during a protest outside a Hindu temple in the city of Birmingham involving fireworks targeted at police officers has resulted in a man’s arrest and stop and search powers being deployed.