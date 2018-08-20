Violence in Surat after arrest of Hardik, eight others over hunger strike

Ahmedabad: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel detained by Ahmedabad Crime Branch, as he left his house to sit on a one-day hunger strike over the issue of reservations for Patidars, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PTI) Ahmedabad: Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti leader Hardik Patel detained by Ahmedabad Crime Branch, as he left his house to sit on a one-day hunger strike over the issue of reservations for Patidars, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (PTI)

Violence broke out in Surat late on Sunday after the arrest of Patidar leaders Hardik Patel, Alpesh Kathiriya and seven others. The Patidar leaders were arrested after they were stopped from holding a day-long fast in Ahmedabad ahead of the planned indefinite fast from August 25 demanding quota.

Two buses were damaged and one was set on fire in Varachha area of Surat. Police detained 20 people who staged a dharna in Varachha demanding release of the leaders.

Those detained in Surat for protesting Hardik’s arrest were released late Sunday night, but not before another round of violence in Surat to protest against detention of supporters of Hardik and Kathiriya.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ahmedabad city Detection of Crime Branch, arrested Hardik and eight others on charges of unlawful assembly and preventing a public servant from performing his duties. While Hardik was proceeding towards Nikol area to sit on the day-long fast, he along with his supporters resisted a police team that tried to detain him.

Later, Hardik and others were released on bail, although Kathiriya was arrested again in a 2015 sedition case in which he was wanted.

Hardik distanced himself from the Surat violence and tweeted, “Anti-social elements were causing damage to public property in Gujarat.”

