‘Violence in name of protest’: Haryana govt to toughen stance

WHILE the recent lathicharge on farmers by police in Karnal, leaving several injured, may have put Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the backfoot, sources said a decision had been taken by the state government to act tough on protesters in case of any violence.

For months now, leaders of the ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) have been virtually unable to appear among the public or hold any official or party-level functions without farmers protesting. On several occasions, the leaders have had to cancel their visits to avoid any clash.

Official sources said the government “was in no mood to tolerate any more violence in the garb of protests”, and will use force if farmers “exceed their limit” and obstruct BJP or JJP leaders, or disrupt any official or public function attended by them. The change of strategy comes ahead of the coming panchayat polls, with the two ruling parties worried about not being able to address public meetings or to campaign.

A hint of the Khattar government’s resolve was evident in the CM’s statement Monday on the August 28 lathicharge. “If I swing a blow in the air, that’s my freedom. But if I end up hitting you, that can’t be called freedom,” he said.

Farmers have demanded action against IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who was caught on video telling policemen to “break heads” if anyone made their way past a cordon at the August 28 protest, by September 6, threatening to gherao the district administration’s offices in Karnal otherwise. A mahapanchayat has also been called by farmer unions on September 2 to decide the further course of action.

“There has to be a limit. The CM and several ministers have made it clear to the farmer union leaders that they are open to talks…if they attempt to disrupt any official function or any political party’s function, it shall not be tolerated anymore,” a senior Haryana government officer said.

“The entire Sonipat, Bahadurgarh belt is badly affected due to the blockade on the national highway. Industries are virtually ruined. And, on top of it, if the farmers also indulge in violence and allow anti-social elements to disrupt law and order, police will definitely have to take action,” a close aide of Khattar said.

Home Minister Anil Vij said, “Farmers should understand that their agitation should not become a problem for others.”