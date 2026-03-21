Violence erupts in Mathura after rumours of sadhu’s death while stopping cow smugglers: Highway blocked, cops attacked

Mathura violence erupted after rumours that sadhus were killed while trying to stop cow smugglers sparked a highway blockade. (File Photo)

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Saturday morning following rumours that a local sadhu had been killed while trying to stop cow smugglers. While the police clarified that the sadhu had died in an accident, a mob blocked the Mathura-Delhi highway, pelted stones injuring policemen, and vandalised police vehicles.

The sadhu was identified as Chandrashekhar alias Farsa Baba.

Shlok Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mathura, denied rumours that a truck smuggling cows had hit him. “The incident took place between 3 and 4 am today when Chandrashekhar stopped a truck, suspecting it was involved in cow smuggling. It was found laden with grocery items. While the Baba was engaged in a discussion with the driver, another truck coming from the opposite side, from Rajasthan, hit him, causing his death,” the SSP added.