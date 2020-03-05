Violence in Kashmir comes down in February; LoC remains tense

Security personnel in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File) Security personnel in Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The violence in the Kashmir Valley came down in February, with only two violent incidents initiated by militants and the death of seven militants at the hands of security forces, but the situation remained tense along the Line of Control (LoC), with 366 ceasefire violations (CFVs) recorded last month.

Official sources told The Indian Express that “the security situation in the hinterland remained fragile with a perceptible drop in terrorism related incidents. Improved internal security situation, as seen in favourable violence parameters, has prompted the government to revoke communication restrictions in Kashmir Valley, albeit with some restrictions on speed.”

Compared to seven militants killed in February, 18 militants had been killed by the security forces in January. The number of militants killed in February is in keeping with the average, post-August 2019 — a total of 50 militants, including in February, have been killed since the abrogation of Article 370.

In January, 11 violent incidents initiated by militants were recorded, which came down to two in February. These numbers have fluctuated since August 2019, with a high of 28 in October and a low of one in December.

A total of 78 violent incidents initiated by militants have been recorded in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

“Elimination of several high-value terrorists has severely impacted the terrorist leadership. Robust counter-terrorism grid has prevented terrorist from undertaking any major violent incidents and terrorist attempts to regain space have been effectively contained,” official sources said, explaining the fall in incidents of violence.

However, the situation remained tense along the LoC in February, with 366 CFVs, compared to 367 CFVs in January. These are the highest number of CFVs in a month over the past few years.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, there have been 2,284 CFVs along the LoC — an indication of prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Sources said that Naushera, Poonch, Krishna Ghati and Bhimbher Gali sectors along the LoC have seen heightened tensions.

“As far as the LoC is concerned, Pakistan has been scaling up its actions through unprovoked, indiscriminate CFVs and violent actions have led to loss of civilian property and injuries on our side. But our troops have also meted out a calibrated response to Pakistani provocations,” official sources said.

Sources also said that despite the tensions along the LoC, there have been no successful infiltration attempts by militants in February from the Pakistani side, after a high of 36 militants had successfully infiltrated in September 2019. This is in keeping with the pattern of infiltration every year, which is dictated by weather and snowfall in winters — infiltration picks up in the summer months and declines to a bare minimum during the peak winter months.

