Violence against BJP will benefit party: Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader and former state minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said every incidence of violence against BJP workers would benefit his party as south-western parts of the state reported fresh clashes between supporters of the TMC and the saffron fold.

Addressing party workers at a public meeting at Kashipur in Purulia district, he said, “With every attack on our party workers, more people will come out in our support.”

Adhikari alleged that the TMC government was lodging false cases against BJP workers. “It is unfortunate the way BJP workers are being targeted in the state. We strongly condemn it. After failing to counter us in a democratic way, the TMC is resorting to such practices,” he said.

Adhikari has been attacking the TMC and its chief Mamata Banerjee for alleged corruption and the law-and-order situation in the state since he jumped on the saffron wagon last month. The state is due for the Assembly polls in April-May.

The former TMC leader urged BJP supporters to ensure a clean sweep for the party in Purulia, which has nine Assembly seats.

“During the 2018 panchayat polls, the TMC won elections by indulging in malpractices. I can tell you this because I was with the TMC then and how things happened. But now you have to ensure that the BJP makes a clean sweep in this district. The people of Purulia will not be with the TMC this time. They will vote for the BJP now,” he said.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out between TMC and BJP supporters in several areas of East and West Midnapore districts on Sunday, leaving a few of them injured. In East Midnapore, workers of the two parties clashed at Bhajachauli in Contai area and Marishda. Local BJP leaders alleged that a few of their workers were injured in the attack even as the TMC faulted infighting for the violence. In West Midnapore, BJP and TMC supporters allegedly attacked each other with bricks and sticks at Keshpur.

Denying the BJP’s allegation, TMC’s East Midnapore district president Ajit Maity said, “Our party workers were not involved in the clashes. In fact, they have been showing restraint in the face of provocation by saffron party supporters.”