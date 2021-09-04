scorecardresearch
Friday, September 03, 2021
Violators of home quarantine will be penalised: Kerala CM

After a meeting of representatives of three-tier local bodies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said local level vigilance is the most important factor.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram |
September 4, 2021 3:40:34 am
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

As daily Covid-19 cases remain high, Kerala government on Friday decided to penalise those who venture out of home quarantine.

After a meeting of representatives of three-tier local bodies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said local level vigilance is the most important factor. “Those who are under quarantine should not venture out. If they venture out, a penalty would be slapped on them. Local self-governing bodies should take steps to quarantine such persons under their own expenses,” he said.

Vijayan said neighbourhood observation committees would be formed for Covid control measures. Such committees would have government officials, volunteers and members of residence associations.

