‘Malicious, repeated violations of Model Code of Conduct’: BJP asks EC to debar Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee ECI petition filed by BJP seeks action over alleged Model Code violations and demands her debarment from campaigning in West Bengal. (File Photo)

Accusing her of violating the Model Code of Conduct in force in West Bengal as political activity in the state gathers pace, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday urged the Election Commission of India to debar TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning.

In a memorandum to ECI, senior Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Kiren Rijiju and other leaders from the BJP’s national leadership sought an urgent intervention of the poll body as they cited “malicious & repeated violations of model code of conduct and electoral & criminal laws in the State of West Bengal”.

Calling on the Commission to invoke its “full constitutional and statutory powers” and to adopt “firm, enforceable and deterrent measures to secure immediate compliance and protect the purity of the electoral rolls and the sanctity of the elections” in West Bengal, the BJP sought Banerjee’s debarment.