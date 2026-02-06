‘Violation of House rules’: Congress to Om Birla on no reply by PM Modi

Hours after Lok Sab­ha passed the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address to Parliament without PM Narendra Modi replying to the debate, the Congress on Thursday evening wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that it was a violation of rules of the House and “serious procedural irregularities”.

In a letter, Congress MP and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) K C Venugopal said: “As per Rule 20 of Rules, it is mandatory for the Hon’ble Prime Minister to explain the position of the Government at the end of the discussion on the Motion of Thanks. If, for any reason, the Hon’ble Prime Minister is unable or unwilling to do so, the responsibility vests upon him to inform the House accordingly.”