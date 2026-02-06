‘Violation of House rules’: Congress to Om Birla on no reply by PM Modi

The Congress on Thursday evening wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that it was a violation of rules of the House and “serious procedural irregularities”.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 05:04 AM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (PTI Photo)
Hours after Lok Sab­ha passed the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address to Parliament without PM Narendra Modi replying to the debate, the Congress on Thursday evening wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that it was a violation of rules of the House and “serious procedural irregularities”.

In a letter, Congress MP and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) K C Venugopal said: “As per Rule 20 of Rules, it is mandatory for the Hon’ble Prime Minister to explain the position of the Government at the end of the discussion on the Motion of Thanks. If, for any reason, the Hon’ble Prime Minister is unable or unwilling to do so, the responsibility vests upon him to inform the House accordingly.”

Read | Got to know Cong MPs would reach PM seat, create incident, so asked him not to come to House: Speaker Om Birla

He said in the present case, neither did the PM reply to the debate nor was the House informed about his inability to do so. “This clearly amounts to a violation of provisions of Rule 20,” he wrote.

Live Blog
