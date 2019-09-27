‘Violation of fire safety norms’: Fire dept seals five Surat schools for a day

The fire department of Surat on Thursday sealed five schools in the city as they failed to implement fire safety norms.

Students of Sir J J School (Gujarati Medium) run by Parsi Panchayat trust at Shahpore, Neelkanth Girls school at Singhanpore crossroad in Katargam, Maruti Vidhyalay at Ved road, Lok Bharti School at City Light and C B Bhandari Saraswati Vidhyalay on Dumas Road had to return home when they arrived for class on Thursday morning.

A few days ago, the officials had sealed four textile markets and five theatres too.

Soon after the Takshashila Arcade fire on May 24 in which 22 students died, Surat Municipal Corporation fire department officials began a drive to ensure that all buildings follow fire safety norms. Regular inspections have been conducted in this regard.

On Wednesday night, the officials checked several schools and found that no fire safety equipment had been installed in these five schools. School authorities were notified and the premises sealed at night.

“The school authorities have submitted affidavits stating that they will start installing fre safety equipment on their premises,” Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek told The Indian Express. Therefore, the fire department has decided to “open the seals at night (on Thursday) so that the students’ education is not affected.”

The Textile Trading markets on ring road area that were sealed are Shree Laxmi market (Entire market sealed), Rohit AC market, Ring road (160 shops were sealed), Shanker Textile market (110 shops sealed) and Rushab Market (entire market). The five theatres sealed in Ved road areas are Yash video cinema, Manmandir Rajhans Laser cinema, Valentine Laser Movie, Rajmandir Rajplace Cinema, and Jay Girnar Cinema.