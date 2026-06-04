Supreme Court says WFI plea against Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games trials infructuous

The Wrestling Federation of India plea against the order allowing wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in selection trials is infructuous in view of subsequent developments, Supreme Court has said. “In view of subsequent developments, this SLP is rendered infructuous. This court will not to be taken as having to reiterating the findings and observations of the high court. The issues are kept open,” the court said.

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