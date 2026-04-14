I-PAC laundered Rs 50 crore, director Vinesh Chandel sent to 10-day custody: ED

A day after arresting Vinesh Chandel, a director and co-founder of I-PAC, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged coal smuggling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the political consultancy firm was involved in laundering proceeds of crime to the tune of crores of rupees and the amount detected so far is about Rs 50 crore.
ED arrested Chandel, who holds a 33 per cent stake in the company, Monday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon at Patiala House Courts late at night.
“The hearing continued from the night of April 13 till the early hours of April 14. The court granted 10 days of ED custody,” a source said.
ED’s probe stems from the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Delhi Police.
“Proceeds of crime laundered by Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd amount to multiple crores, with Rs 50 crore detected so far. Searches yielded incriminating material, and statements from connected individuals implicated Chandel, who is liable as a director for offences committed with consent, connivance, or attributable neglect,” a source said.
During the investigation, statements from various persons involved in the transactions were recorded.
“Investigations have uncovered multiple layers of alleged money laundering by the firm, including receipt of accounted and unaccounted funds, unsecured loans without business justification, issuance of bogus bills and invoices, funds from third parties, and cash movement via domestic and international hawala networks,” the source said.
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I-PAC, founded by election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, is managing the Trinamool Congress’s poll campaign for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
A graduate of National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, Vinesh Chandel has been associated with I-PAC since its inception. He briefly worked as a journalist and also practised law in the Supreme Court.
He is considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and has worked extensively with the TMC in the state and in Meghalaya.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More