I-PAC laundered Rs 50 crore, director Vinesh Chandel sent to 10-day custody: ED

Vinesh Chandel has been associated with I-PAC since its inception. (Express photo)

A day after arresting Vinesh Chandel, a director and co-founder of I-PAC, in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged coal smuggling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said the political consultancy firm was involved in laundering proceeds of crime to the tune of crores of rupees and the amount detected so far is about Rs 50 crore.

ED arrested Chandel, who holds a 33 per cent stake in the company, Monday under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Shefali Barnala Tandon at Patiala House Courts late at night.

“The hearing continued from the night of April 13 till the early hours of April 14. The court granted 10 days of ED custody,” a source said.