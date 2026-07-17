Kuber Group owner’s son arrested in Rs 8.7 crore watch smuggling case, gets bail

The 21-year-old son of Kuber Group director Vikas Malu was arrested by the Customs Department at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this month in connection with the alleged attempt to smuggle three luxury wristwatches valued at around Rs 8.7 crore.

Vineet Malu, a co-managing director of the Kuber Group, was arrested on July 7 and granted bail by a Delhi court on the same day. He was also ordered to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two local sureties of the same amount.

Why court granted bail

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (Patiala House Courts) Charan Salwan noted that the watches had already been recovered and observed that Vineet was wearing one watch, while the other two were in his bag. “In my considered opinion, he was not concealing any of the watches,” the order said.