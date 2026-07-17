Kuber Group owner’s son arrested in Rs 8.7 crore watch smuggling case, gets bail

The 21-year-old was arrested at Delhi airport after Customs recovered three luxury watches allegedly worth Rs 8.7 crore.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 17, 2026 05:52 PM IST
Vineet Malu luxury watch smuggling case, Vineet Malu, Kuber Group, Vikas Malu, Delhi Customs, IGI Airport, luxury watch smuggling, Rolex watch seizure, Patek Philippe watches, Delhi court bail, Customs investigationCustoms Department officials recovered a rose-gold Rolex, a gold-coloured Patek Philippe, and a silver/platinum Patek Philippe with a blue dial. (AI generated image)
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The 21-year-old son of Kuber Group director Vikas Malu was arrested by the Customs Department at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier this month in connection with the alleged attempt to smuggle three luxury wristwatches valued at around Rs 8.7 crore.

Vineet Malu, a co-managing director of the Kuber Group, was arrested on July 7 and granted bail by a Delhi court on the same day. He was also ordered to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two local sureties of the same amount.

Why court granted bail

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (Patiala House Courts) Charan Salwan noted that the watches had already been recovered and observed that Vineet was wearing one watch, while the other two were in his bag. “In my considered opinion, he was not concealing any of the watches,” the order said.

“Upon a careful consideration of the application for remand, it appears that the grounds put forth for seeking custody are stated in a routine and mechanical manner. The application does not disclose any specific facts or compelling circumstances demonstrating the necessity for custodial interrogation,” it said.

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“The accused is a young boy of 21 years of age. It is stated by the IO that the accused has no previous involvement,” it added.

The court directed him to cooperate with the Customs Department’s investigation, not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, and not leave India without prior permission. He was also directed to surrender his passport within two days if it had not already been seized by Customs.

Rolex, Patek Philippe watches

According to the magistrate’s order, Customs officers diverted Vineet for baggage screening based on spot profiling and suspicion as he crossed the green channel and approached the airport exit. Officers allegedly first noticed a Rolex wristwatch on his wrist, following which his baggage was scanned.

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The order states that the X-ray scan revealed two more luxury wristwatches in his trolley bag. When asked whether he was carrying any dutiable, prohibited or contraband goods, including gold items, Malu allegedly replied in the negative.

He was then taken to Terminal 3 for a detailed examination, during which Customs recovered three watches — a rose-gold Rolex, a gold-coloured Patek Philippe, and a silver/platinum Patek Philippe with a blue dial. A chartered engineer assessed their combined value at around Rs 8.7 crore.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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