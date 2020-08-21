Vinayaka Chaturthi: BJP, AIADMK in war of words after TN denies nod to festivities

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar. (File)

A war of words has broken out between senior AIADMK and BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu after the state government denied permission for Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities citing the Covid-19 situation.

State Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Thursday responded sharply to BJP national secretary H Raja’s recent remark that the BJP government in Karnataka is “aanmaiyulla arasu”, meaning a “manly government”. Raja was taking a dig at the AIADMK government denying permission to Hindu outfits to organise Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. In response, Jayakumar said, “AIADMK is very much a manly party, ours is a manly government too. Do not rub us the wrong way.”

Jayakumar then recounted a previous incident in which Raja blamed his Twitter admin after a tweet from his handle triggered a row and when the BJP leader apologised before the Madras High Court for a remark he made.

“All of you know about Raja. We have already seen his greatness and manliness… Do people who post a tweet and go hiding have manliness? Do people who make statements and then go and apologise before the court have manliness?,” the minister said.

Jayakumar also took a swipe at the BJP’s state social media convenor C T R Nirmal Kumar who recently tweeted that AIADMK is a party which hid behind the saree of a woman for 30 years — an apparent reference to former CM and AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa.

“Everyone knows who all were waiting at the residence of that woman leader years ago,” Jayakumar said.

Amid the Covid-19 surge in Tamil Nadu, the state BJP chief L Murugan has been arguing that Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities should be held. “I do not know why the state government is denying permission for installing Vinayaka idols. It allowed liquor shops, it allowed public worship in small places of worship,” he has said.

Murugan has said Maharashtra and Karnataka governments have allowed the festivities and that the BJP will support any decision taken by Hindu Munnani — a Hindu fringe outfit.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Thursday clarified the government’s stand on the festivities, asserting that it will act as per the Madras High Court order on the issue. The court Wednesday refused to pass any order on the festivities, saying the state has in its wisdom already prohibited such activities.

The Chief Minister added the state was following Centre’s guidelines that banned religious events and processions.

The Covid-19 case count in the state has climbed to 3.61 lakh and it has reported over 6,200 deaths,

According to senior AIADMK leaders, a statement by BJP state vice-president V P Duraisamy that BJP will lead the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu since it is a national party is behind the AIADMK taking a strong stand against its ally.

Senior AIADMK leaders said Duraisamy’s statement was a sign for the AIADMK leadership to send out a clear message that they would not be pushed around.

“The result of our alliance with BJP was disastrous in the last Lok Sabha elections. There are many factors that force the party leadership to maintain that alliance, but it is also necessary for us to make the right decisions for everyone, including a large section of traditional minority voters who used to support us,” said a senior minister

