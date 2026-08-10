Amendments to FCRA aimed at bringing in more transparency: India’s US envoy

In a series of posts on X, Kwatra said regulating foreign financial flows in public and political spaces is a sovereign step driven by national security concerns and cited similar laws enacted by the US for this purpose. (Photo: X/@AmbVMKwatra)

In an unusual move, India’s ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra took to social media on Monday to counter the objections to the amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act — which regulate laws governing foreign donations received by NGOs, civil society, educational institutions and religious organisations.

His post on X came days after US lawmaker, Republican Congressman Riley Moore, voiced concern over the FCRA amendments, claiming that it would allow the Indian government to take control of churches and charities.

Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had responded to Moore’s comments on FCRA: “We have seen the comments. Legislative matters concerning India are our internal affairs on which decisions are taken by the Parliament of our country, I would also like to point out that there are several nations, including the United States, which regulate the flow of foreign funds.”