Villagers, forest officers clash in UP, one killed

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was shot dead during a clash between a group of villagers and forest guards at Datarganj village adjoining Sampurna Nagar forest range under North Kheri Forest division in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district Sunday, police said. Police identified the deceased as Kulwant Singh, a farmer who was a resident of Datarganj village.

Advertising

Forest department officers claimed that the incident took place when villagers entered into a scuffle with some forest guards who caught them carrying logs that were allegedly being stolen after felling of trees from the forest area.

However, the villagers denied the allegations and claimed, they had gone inside the forest area in search of a missing buffalo when forest guards hurled verbal abuses and later fired at them.